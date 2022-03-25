A national news crew visited Dubuque County 20 years ago to chronicle a flourishing local weight-loss initiative.
The CBS News “48 Hours” crew, led by correspondent Harold Dow, interviewed participants of “Fight the Fat,” a multiple-week weight-loss program that began in 1998 and spawned the book, “The Town That Lost a Ton.”
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the news crew’s visit in its March 22, 2002, edition.
DUBUQUE TO GET ‘48 HOURS’ OF COVERAGE
Some correspondents will go to great lengths to get their story.
Harold Dow, of the CBS News program “48 Hours,” went so far as to bowl with a bunch of Dubuque nurses.
“It was fabulous,” said Polly Kaiser, an intensive-care nurse at Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque. “Here you have this big correspondent coming in to interview us, and he got on his bowling shoes. He did a good job (bowling), too.”
Dow bowled, hiked at the Mines of Spain and followed some local residents to the grocery store this week to prepare for an upcoming “48 Hours” segment on Dubuque’s Fight the Fat weight-reduction campaign.
Producers, cameramen and technicians have tracked campaign participants since February, when Fight the Fat was in its second week.
Two camera crews accompanied Dow and a pair of producers to Dubuque for a solid week of taping.
“Most stories, we’re here two or three days, and we’re gone,” Dow said.
Spending more time in a location helps Dow familiarize himself with his subjects.
“The people we met were nice people, and that’s going to come across on the air,” he said.
Fight the Fat participants organize into motivational teams and attend weekly meetings during the 10-week campaign.
The current campaign’s 200 participants have lost a little more than 1,000 pounds with three weeks remaining.
Kaiser, 40, of Dubuque, is one of 10 members of the “Shrinky Dinks” team.
Dow quizzed the team on its Fight the Fat participation.
“He asked us about our exercise and how much weight we’ve lost,” Kaiser said. “He asked if we had any messages for America.”
Kaiser’s group told Dow that America can overcome its collective weight problem.
“We can turn this around to get everybody on the right track,” Kaiser said.
Fight the Fat will probably contribute two of six segments during an hourlong broadcast devoted to alternatives to traditional diets. The broadcast is scheduled for this fall.
Despite multiple trips to Dubuque, producers expect the Fight the Fat segments to comprise about eight minutes of air time.