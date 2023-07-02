PEOSTA, Iowa — A simple motto adorns the uniform of every employee at Dubuque County-based Trappist Caskets: “ora et labora.”
In three words, the Latin phrase sums up the mission of the business: “pray and work.”
“It’s the kind of work that allows for a prayerful environment,” said Brother Joseph Kronebusch, a Cistercian monk at New Melleray Abbey who spends his mornings working at Trappist Caskets.
The monks of the abbey launched the business, which sells handcrafted caskets and urns, in 1999.
Today, Trappist Caskets sells or gives away approximately 1,900 caskets per year, delivered to customers across the country.
In the 24 years since its opening, the business has expanded its production space and seen its workforce shift considerably. Most of the more than 30 workers are now laypeople, with Kronebusch as one of the few monks who actively work at Trappist Caskets’ workshop south of Peosta.
Still, the construction process remains centered on what the monks call “old-world craftsmanship.” Employees say they take their work seriously, recognizing that the products they create will be received by families in one of the most vulnerable moments of their lives.
“It takes a lot of patience and care,” said Marjorie Lehmann, director of administration. “The monks are always praying and blessing the wood as it’s going through. Other businesses don’t have that element of blessing and that holy presence.”
From the roots
New Melleray Abbey was founded in 1849, and for most of its first 150 years, the monastery’s chief industry was agriculture, according to Trappist Caskets Executive Director Sam Mulgrew.
However, during the 1970s and 1980s, the farm crisis caused a significant decrease in revenue and the monks began to explore other industries. They eventually settled on caskets, since the monastery boasts about 1,500 acres of forest that could be used for the construction of caskets and urns.
“They thought they’d be able to take that material and make a finished product out of it and offer that product directly to the end user, to add value to their forest reserves, their workforce and the Trappist name,” Mulgrew said. “It turned out to be a favorable decision.”
The process of constructing a casket begins with raw walnut, cherry, oak or pine wood.
Some of the wood used comes from the Trappists’ forest, based on a careful management cycle, Mulgrew said. Currently, about 30% to 40% of the wood in production is their own, with the rest purchased from local mills. For each person buried in a Trappist casket or urn, a tree is planted in New Melleray’s forest.
The wood is sent through several machines, including a planer, straight-liner and molding machine, which smooth and cut the wood into pieces that are needed for certain sizes or styles of casket.
For “simple” caskets, which feature flat sides, panels are created by gluing together several planks of wood.
Ed Adamos is one of the workers who operates the shop’s “glue wheel,” a large contraption with eight spokes. Each spoke has a pair of clamps that hold a panel firmly in place after Adamos has placed wood glue between each plank with a handheld tool.
On a recent morning, Adamos slowly rotated the wheel, allowing each panel to dry for at least an hour before removing it from the clamps.
“This is going to be the head and foot of a casket, this is going to be the lid of a casket, and this is going to be the sides of a casket,” said Production Manager Paul Pankowski, as Adamos unloaded finished planks from the glue wheel.
Adamos, who has worked at Trappist Caskets for two and a half years, said he enjoys his work on the front end of the workshop.
“Everything that we make here is going at least through this front section,” he said. “You get to see all different textures and colors. I feel like I’m more in touch with nature. These are actual trees that have been cut down, and now we’re repurposing them back into the earth.”
After the planks have been glued together, they are sanded and smoothed to create a uniform look. Pankowski said workers place boards of similar color and grain next to each other to enhance that uniformity.
“We do try to create something that is pleasing to the eye,” he said. “Every one’s a little bit different because of the quality and color of the wood.”
Planks then are sent to the box-making area, where employees form them into boxes and add a floor to the casket.
“You really have to pay attention to detail,” said Gina Gadient, as she used an electric sanding tool to smooth out rough edges.
In addition to the “simple” caskets with flat sides that start life on the glue wheel, Trappist Caskets offers “premium” caskets with paneled and indented sides. Those pieces of wood are cut and shaped in the panel-making area in the center of the workshop before they, too, find their way to the box-making area.
‘A beautiful product’
Meanwhile, in an upstairs mezzanine, another group of workers built light wooden frames to form the base of domed lids for certain caskets.
Among them was Kronebusch, who joined the Trappist community in 2006. At that time, the casket business was operating out of several farm buildings, including a carpentry shop, on the grounds of the abbey.
“It was very crowded and dusty and hot, and that was half of the production area,” he said. “The other half had to be in another building, so every casket we built was put in the back of a suburban and taken over to the other building, where it was upholstered and made ready for shipping. It was a very inefficient process, but we made it work.”
In 2007, Trappist Caskets opened the nearby 30,000-square-foot facility it continues to use today, which provided a much more inviting and effective workspace, according to Kronebusch.
“It’s very nice work,” he said. “It takes some creativity, but it’s not overbearing, and it’s routine enough that it’s not stressful, yet still challenging enough to be interesting.”
Kronebusch uses wood glue and clamps to attach the pieces that form the frames for the lids. He then runs each rectangle through a sanding machine twice on each side to ensure it is smooth and ready for the next step in the construction process.
“The wood is beautiful, and knowing that it’s going into a beautiful product is gratifying,” he said.
Kronebusch is one of only a few monks who still work in the workshop, as the number of monks at the abbey has dwindled considerably over the years, according to Mulgrew.
“It’s a huge shift. They’re not getting vocations at the monastery like they once did,” Mulgrew said. “When I started here in 1999, we had 33 monks in our community, and there are around 12 now. Starting out, we had 100% of our workforce comprised of monks. With the attrition, the workforce shifted to more and more laypeople.”
The monks who remain at the abbey stay involved in the ministry by writing letters to families and blessing caskets and urns. Each is blessed by a monk, and a card is included with the product listing the blessing and the signature of the monk who blessed it.
“We have a strong connection with the people who buy the caskets,” Kronebusch said. “Each person who’s buried in one of our caskets has their name written in our memory book in our chapel, and we remember them in prayers. We send handwritten notes to the family both when they buy the casket and at the one-year anniversary of their (loved one’s) death.”
As Kronebusch pulled each frame out of the machine’s conveyor belt and stacked them on a cart, fellow employee Tom Caccia sorted through wood of different sizes to start a new frame.
Caccia’s mother, who died about seven years ago, was buried in a Trappist casket.
“So I know, from the other side of it, what this means to people,” he said.
Finishing touches
Once the frames for the lids were finished, Kronebusch brought them to an area in the back of the workshop where lids are finalized.
Pankowski installed hinges and hardware on the completed casket boxes, while Jeff Urbain, at a nearby table, built out the paneling on the domed lids around the frames Kronebusch and Caccia created.
“In a day, I can make around three lids,” Urbain said. “That’s give or take because it’s wood, and it doesn’t all come out the same.”
Once the lids are completed, the caskets pass through a final quality control inspection before making their way into the nearby finish room. There, employees spray lacquer onto each casket and lid. Some also are stained, while others are kept their natural color.
The lacquer is applied in a special filtered space, with employees wearing masks and protective clothing, and a filtration system prevents chemicals and heavy particles from escaping. The filters are carefully bagged and disposed of according to Department of Natural Resources protocol, according to Pankowski.
After the caskets dry and cure overnight, they are taken to the upholstery room. There, a trio of employees add pillows, cushions, and fabric to the inside of the casket and lid.
Janie Vorwald handles all the sewing for the upholstery room — from pillowcases and pleats to mattress covers and bags for urns — on a heavy-duty sewing machine.
“I say a Hail Mary and an Our Father for each thing I sew for the person who will use it,” said Vorwald, who has been sewing since she was 5 years old.
Having previously worked as an avionics engineer, she considers her job at Trappist Caskets, which she has held for just over a year, to be a “semi-retirement” position. She works at Trappist Caskets with two of her sisters — Diane Vorwald and Marjorie Lehmann, who both work in the administrative office.
Once the caskets are complete, they are stored on shelves, categorized by their style and type of wood. Most are covered with plastic, but the cherry caskets are covered with cloth because the wood darkens if exposed to light, Pankowski said.
The stored caskets are ready if a customer calls seeking an “at-need” casket, meaning a death has just happened and a casket is required immediately, Lehmann said. If a customer has a specialized order for an at-need casket, staff usually can make it within several days, as well.
Lehmann said it can be difficult to hear from families who are struggling with the death of a loved one, but she also finds it “very rewarding” to work with customers.
“They’re calling us at one of the most vulnerable times in their life, when they’ve lost a loved one or a friend, and we’re here to help them,” she said. “That’s a blessing, to be able to work for the monastery in this ministry.”
Some of the most emotional types of casket orders can be those for children. Trappist Caskets has different sized caskets for infants — including premature babies — toddlers, children and youth, all of which are offered at no cost to families who have lost a child.
“When you make one of those, you hope they don’t get used, but they do,” Gadient said.
Mulgrew said working with families who have lost a child is “the most sensitive transactional activity you can imagine.”
“It’s good that we’re in that place where we can offer that product at no cost because there’s enough of a burden placed on the parents at that point,” he said.
Booming business
Once a casket is ordered, it is sent to laser engraving, where caskets and the wooden crosses and plaques that can accompany them are engraved with names, images or other information.
While some customers are in search of an at-need casket, others want to pre-purchase a casket for themselves or a family member. The business has more than 5,000 pre-ordered caskets right now, according to Lehmann.
“We write contracts for them for when their time comes, so we know the type of casket they want, if there’s any engraving or specializations, and then all (their family) needs to do is call us, and we get the casket to where it needs to go,” Lehmann said. “We ship all over the United States and Canada.”
Lehmann said the business sends out about 35 caskets and 20 urns per week, though that number can vary depending on the time of year. Winter can be a particularly busy season, along with holidays.
“There’s a lot of times around Easter and Christmas, we’ll hear stories about someone who is on their deathbed and can’t wait to go ‘home’ for Christmas, and they’re not talking home (on Earth), they’re talking home with the Lord,” Lehmann said.
Like the frames, the urns are created up in the mezzanine, where pieces of wood from the same board are cut and pieced together in a box to create a uniform look.
Diego Velez, who has worked at Trappist Caskets for more than three years, said the process of creating urns involves “a lot of sanding” to ensure the wood is smooth.
“The wood speaks to you all the time,” he said. “They’re such beautiful pieces. It’s almost like a sculpture.”
Employee Tom Moore said the business debuted a biodegradable urn this year, made from bare wood attached with water-based glue. The box contains no chemicals, only a beeswax finish, and the muslin bag that holds the ashes inside it is biodegradable, as well.
Mulgrew said Trappist Caskets has seen an increased demand for urns as cremation has grown in popularity over the past two decades, but many of the business’ customers are “very traditional” and tend to prefer full body burials.
“Our marketing strategy is to take really good care of our existing clients. That not only keeps them happy and keeps them ordering from us, but also spreads the word for us,” he said. “If the family that has done business with us had a favorable experience, the normal tradition in this world of rites of passage is that you would continue to stick with the same vendors.”
In that way, the cycle of customers mirrors what Lehmann sees as the cyclical nature of Trappist Caskets’ overall work.
“It’s a product that comes from God’s earth. It’s made from solid wood that God provided for all of us, and they’re utilizing that for something that we all need and then planting another tree that will mature someday and be made into something that’s natural and blessed, so the whole circle of life continues,” she said. “It’s the whole vision of what God really intended Earth to be.”