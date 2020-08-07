The national Boy Scouts of America organization will host an online Family Fun Fest this weekend.
The event will be broadcast from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at facebook.com/theboyscoutsofamerica. The event is free and open to the public.
The fun fest includes guests such as 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and Bernard Harris, the first African American to perform a spacewalk, according to a press release from the Northeast Iowa Council.
Other activities include learning to make dog treats and opportunities to draw with professional artists.
The schedule for the event, recommended supplies and an RSVP are available at scouting.org/familyfunfest.