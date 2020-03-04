LST departure
The USS LST 325 departs the Port of Dubuque on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

 Dave Kettering

Iowa tourism officials honored two area businesses and one local organization Tuesday.

Flatted Fifth Blues + BBQ at Potter’s Mill, of Bellevue, Iowa, was named outstanding dining business (rural) by the Iowa Tourism Office and the Travel Federation of Iowa, according to a press release.

It states that Hotel Julien Dubuque was named outstanding lodging property (metro) and Travel Dubuque was honored with an outstanding-new-event award for the USS LST 325 tour held in the Port of Dubuque.

The awards were presented during a ceremony in Des Moines.

