Crews working on the Southwest Arterial project on the edge of Dubuque anticipate hitting another notable benchmark in the next month.
The interchanges where U.S. 20 and the arterial meet will be finished and opened to traffic, and a realigned Seippel Road will reopen after being closed for about three years, according to Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl.
“It will be fully paved and finished in the next 30 days,” he said. “That’s the roundabout (on the southeast side of the bridge over U.S. 20) and everything.”
Engineering technician Charles Seeland, of the Iowa Department of Transportation, said the concrete work there is nearly completed already.
“But we have the odds and ends left to do — the shouldering, painting, signage,” he said.
The 6-mile-long, four-lane roadway will connect U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park.
The U.S. 61/151-Southwest Arterial interchange also is anticipated to be open to traffic later this fall, even if, as Seeland said, “it won’t really be connected to much yet.”
Constructing the ramps at that interchange necessitated recently turning Key West Drive into a dead-end roadway north of the construction site. The road no longer links up with the highway.
In conjunction with the opening of the nearby U.S. 61/151-arterial interchange, direct highway access will be eliminated for motorists on Tamarack and Elmwood drives and Olde Davenport Road.
The overpass bridges at the arterial’s intersections with both highways are nearing completion, according to Schiesl. That includes aesthetic touches such as steel arches and decorative cement.
“The arches for the U.S. 20 bridge are not up yet, but the arches are going to be delivered next week,” he said. “The contractor will start to assemble them on site toward the end of the month.”
But the main stretch of the arterial still is a ways from completion.
Grading for the four-lane highway is done, but work will continue early in 2020. The project is on track to be completed and open to traffic by June or July of next year.
To date, Schiesl said, 19 of the component projects have been completed, with a price tag of $59 million. There are seven projects still to be completed, with a total cost of $60 million.
Once the arterial is open to traffic, Schiesl said, the city also will have eyes on its entirety.
“We are currently working with Iowa DOT on a plan for the placement of traffic cameras along the entire length of the Southwest Arterial, with the intent that we will have 100% coverage of the Southwest Arterial,” he said.
That won’t come online as soon as the arterial opens. Schiesl said that would probably be a year out.
While some paving on the arterial is underway, Schiesl said that, at this point, “luckily” no one has mistaken the massive project as complete. The burgeoning highway still is untouched by travelers’ tires.