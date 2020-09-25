Dubuque police said a woman was injured Thursday after she was struck by a driver who didn’t see her crossing the road.
Mercedes M. Hines, 25, of Dubuque, was injured but declined to be transported to a hospital by ambulance, according to a police report.
The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of White and West Fifth streets. The report states that a vehicle driven by Jacob J. Bartholomew, 34, of Dubuque, was stopped at the intersection. He then started turning left onto White and struck Hines as she was crossing the street. Police said Bartholomew didn’t see Hines.
Bartholomew was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian within an intersection.