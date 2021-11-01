A Dubuque man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in an August 2020 ambush shooting.
Javarise J. Jackson, 25, of Dubuque, was given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after entering an Alford plea to a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
Court documents state that Jackson was involved in an Aug. 4, 2020, shooting in the 2200 block of Washington Street.
Traffic camera footage showed two vehicles — one driven by Deonte J.D. Massey-Beavers, 26, and a sport utility vehicle carrying Marcus L.D. Massey-Phillips, 27, Cordaro T. Moon, 29, and Jackson — boxed in a third vehicle that had been traveling north in the 2200 block of Washington Street.
“The front passenger door of the (SUV) opens and a subject from the (SUV) fires multiple rounds at the (boxed-in vehicle),” documents state. “(That vehicle) maneuvers around the (SUV), strikes a street sign and flees the area.”
Police later found the vehicle unoccupied in the 3200 block of Getty Terrace “with multiple bullet holes/impacts,” documents state. No injuries were reported.
Prior to the shooting, documents state that Jackson, Moon and Massey-Phillips met with Massey-Beavers, who is a brother of Massey-Phillips, in Comiskey Park to coordinate the ambush.
Massey-Beavers was sentenced to 10 years in prison in April for his involvement after pleading guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Massey-Phillips was sentenced in March to seven years in prison for his involvement after entering an Alford plea to reckless use of a firearm causing property damage and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Moon was sentenced to five years in prison in May after pleading guilty to going armed with intent, though he was given an additional five years for a probation violation.
As part of Jackson’s plea deal for the August 2020 shooting, unrelated charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and carrying weapons were dismissed.
Those charges stemmed from a drive-by shooting on July 22, 2020.
Documents state that Jackson and Massey-Beavers were accused of firing a gun from a vehicle, which resulted in Denzel M. Hayes, 27, getting shot in the leg. Hayes reportedly was shot in retaliation for a June 2020 shooting that wounded Massey-Phillips in the 2000 block of Jackson Street.
Charges against Massey-Beavers in relation to the July 2020 shooting were also dropped.