SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Funeral services have been set for a longtime southwest Wisconsin lawmaker.
Joseph E. “Joe” Tregoning, of Madison, died Thursday. He was 78.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Centenary United Methodist Church, 226 W. Church St. in Shullsburg. Erickson Funeral Home will host a visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and from noon to 12:45 p.m. Saturday at 235 N. Judgement St.
Born and raised in Shullsburg, Tregoning represented southwest Wisconsin’s 51st Assembly District for 23 years, beginning in 1967. The district includes all of Lafayette County and portions of Iowa, Green, Sauk and Richland counties.
The Republican served as assistant minority leader in 1987. His legislative committee assignments included Agriculture, Labor and Transportation.
Tregoning entered the executive branch after his legislative career and served as deputy secretary of agriculture, trade and consumer protection under Gov. Tommy Thompson.
In a 1993 profile published in the Telegraph Herald, Tregoning expressed longings for the daily political life he left behind to join Thompson’s administration.
“I did it for so many years that it was hard to let it go,” Tregoning said. “Sometimes I want to make a speech and there’s nobody to talk to.”
Tregoning was locally active with Lafayette County Republicans.