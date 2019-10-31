An HIV-positive Dubuque man who did not tell his sexual partner about his infection was sentenced this week to 30 days in jail.
Frederick D. Moore, 32, of 1122 Center Place, pleaded guilty to criminal transmission of a contagious or infectious disease not resulting in infection. He was sentenced in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
Moore was arrested in late July, months after he was taken to a hospital with respiratory problems. According to court documents, his partner became alarmed after hearing a doctor ask whether Moore was taking his HIV medications.
Moore told the woman that he didn't know what the doctor was talking about, but he later told medical officials that he has stopped taking his medications, documents state.
Police spoke with the woman, who said Moore never told her of his diagnosis. When police spoke with Moore, he admitted to knowing he had been HIV positive for multiple years.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The woman had HIV screening tests in April and June, according to documents. The results of both tests were nonreactive.