BAGLEY, Wis. — A now-former Bagley fire chief recently pleaded guilty to stealing from his department and was fined.
Ryne P. Jackley, 31, of Bagley, entered a no-contest plea in Grant County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor charge of theft. He was fined $300 and ordered to submit a DNA sample.
Jackley and his mother, Jodi L. Moris, 58, of rural Mount Hope, were charged following an investigation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. Moris, who was the fire department’s secretary/treasurer, is charged with felony theft and has pleaded not guilty. Her next court hearing is set for Aug. 4.
The sheriff’s department was notified in March of suspicious activity on the Bagley Volunteer Fire Department’s accounts.
Court documents state that an investigator compiled a list of “suspicious transactions” from January 2019 to April 2021.
The documents reported that Moris “provided reasonable explanations for some of the transactions but that most of the transactions she either could not explain or indicated that she had withdrawn the money from the account for her own personal use.”
She reported already paying back $1,850, but even with that amount returned, she still had taken nearly $12,700, according to the investigator.
Meanwhile, the investigator reported that Jackley, who became fire chief in April 2020, admitted to taking $1,200 from the department in July to buy a vehicle. He also transferred $100 to his personal account at one point and used fire department funds for a personal purchase totaling $23.05 from Walmart.