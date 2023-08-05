The Dubuque Police Department has unveiled the planned locations and policy of its proposed license plate reader system.
The Dubuque City Council will review and vote on the proposed policy for the system at its Monday, Aug. 7, meeting. If the policy is approved, Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said the city would immediately begin contract negotiations with Flock Safety, the company that would supply and maintain the system.
If a contract agreement is reached, Jensen said the cameras could be installed and running in about eight weeks.
The system would include the placement of 22 cameras at major intersections and entrances into the city, which would record and track the license plate data of vehicles driving on these roadways.
The cameras would not have the ability to detect vehicle speed.
Police would then be able to use this stored data in criminal investigations to run searches of license plates through the system and partially track when and where a specific vehicle has driven throughout the city. The technology, officials said, can help solve crimes faster.
The system also would alert police when it detects the license plate of a vehicle that has been reported stolen or is being driven by someone with an arrest warrant.
“It’s a force multiplier for us,” said Jensen. “We can already do anything this system does with our cameras and an officer (but) it would be much more staff intensive.”
The current proposal for the system would place the cameras at nine major roadways and intersections in the city. They include:
- The stretch of U.S. 61/151 passing over Chaplain Schmitt Island and ahead of the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge.
- The intersection of Locust and Dodge streets.
- The section of Dodge Street right before it passes under the Bryant Street overpass.
- The intersection of U.S. 61 and U.S. 52 in Key West, Iowa.
- The section of U.S. 61 right before it passes under the Southwest Arterial.
- The section of U.S. 20 right before it passes under the Southwest Arterial.
- The intersection of Asbury Road and the Northwest Arterial.
- The intersection of John F. Kennedy Road and the Northwest Arterial.
- The intersection of Central Avenue and the Northwest Arterial.
Jensen said several of these intersections would have multiple cameras placed on them to ensure proper monitoring of Dubuque’s entrance points.
The system has previously come under scrutiny by some City Council members, who questioned the system’s transparency and potential infringement on residents’ personal privacy. However, the proposed policy for the cameras aims to address these concerns by stating that the cameras can only be used by police as part of a criminal investigation, including requiring officers to input their personal information and the relevant case number in order to use the system. The policy dictates that stored footage and license plate data would be deleted after 30 days unless it has been deemed as evidence for an ongoing investigation.
Additionally, Jensen said audits of the system would be performed on a monthly basis to ensure that it is being used properly. The policy also states that neither probable cause or reasonable suspicion would be required by local law enforcement to use the system.
If the policy is approved, the city would also create a publicly accessible database that would allow residents to see the specific times of day that the cameras collect license plate data, the number of license plates or vehicles detected by the system listed as stolen, driven by a person with a warrant for arrest, or owned by someone with a suspended or revoked license.
The database would also explain the exact location of each camera. City Council members had previously approved budgeting $73,000 for the implementation of the system, but they agreed that more information was needed on how the license plate readers would operate before giving approval to install them through the city.
On Friday, City Council members said they were generally satisfied with the city’s proposed camera locations and policy.
“From everything that I have read, I am pretty much in agreement with the policy,” said City Council Member Danny Sprank. “Nothing terrible jumps out to me.”
City Council Member Ric Jones said he recognizes residents’ fears that the system would infringe on personal privacy, but he stressed that it would only be used to catch wanted criminals.
“We have an opportunity to find him or her quicker,” Jones said. “What it can’t do is see you doing something and decide that it’s going to follow you. What it can do is help find people who have committed crimes.”