LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County supervisors recently approved a draft of a telecommuting policy due to the number of county employees that worked from home in the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The policy states that “authorized county employees can perform assigned work at an employee’s approved home location during regularly scheduled work hours that are apart from the central work site but is an allowable alternative work site.”
It further explains that telecommuting might be appropriate for some employees and not for others and that it is not an entitlement or a countywide benefit.
The option to participate in the telecommuting program is at management’s discretion and on a case-by-base basis. Department heads also can elect not to have their staff participate in the program, and they have the discretion to remove approval of it at any time.
The telecommuting arrangement is not to exceed three months, at which time the arrangement can be renewed after review.
County supervisors expressed concerns about employees using personal computers for county business. County Board Chairman Bob Keeney said it appears that some personal computers are being used.
“The IT Department is installing software to monitor the connection to the Grant County virtual private network,” he said. “We do have some tablets being used for remote work. On a limited basis, IT is helping staff to install security software if they wish to use smartphones for email and other functions.”