PEOSTA, Iowa — A trio of mayoral candidates fielded questions from Peosta residents Tuesday, discussing topics ranging from roads to the economy.
Larry Mescher, Jack Kalb and James Merten took part in a meet-the-candidates event that was scheduled ahead of the special election set for Tuesday, Jan. 14. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The candidates are vying to fill the seat, which was made vacant by the resignation of Mescher in October. Mescher later asked that his resignation be rescinded, but City Council members declined.
On Tuesday, he refused to elaborate on the reasons for his resignation.
“I resigned a few months ago for reasons I don’t want to say right now,” Mescher said.
About 50 people attended the event at Peosta Community Centre.
When asked if the candidates would rather focus on bringing in more residents or retail businesses, Mescher and Merten said both were necessary. Kalb, however, said he leaned toward residential opportunities.
“I think probably the residential side might be a stronger hedge,” Kalb said. “Do I think that’ll evolve and change over time? Absolutely.”
When asked about ways to better involve residents, Merten said he is open to trying other methods of keeping people informed, such as utilizing social media.
“I do see that as being something that we should be focusing on more to try to make sure that we’ve got the voice of the people being heard by the people that sit here during these council meetings,” Merten said.
When asked what each candidate would do if given a $1 million grant, Kalb said he would invest in parks and the construction of a pool.
Mescher argued that a swimming pool would be an unwise investment.
“A pool is a money pit,” Mescher said. “It just wouldn’t be feasible for a town this size.”
Another resident asked how the candidates would handle conflicts with other City Council members.
Mescher said the problem should be immediately addressed through dialogue.
Merten argued that it is important to remove any emotions that may be involved.
“Usually when there is a conflict, it’s because somebody didn’t get what they were expecting,” Merten said. “It’s just a matter of talking through what it is you are trying to get.”
Throughout the night, candidates were asked about how the city could maintain quality roads without raising taxes.
Mescher said the city’s residential growth has resulted in many housing developers constructing the city’s roads themselves.
Kalb said the continued growth of the city should help offset the added costs of maintaining infrastructure.
“If we see more and more dollars coming in, we should stay in a cash-positive situation,” Kalb said.