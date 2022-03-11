Saturday, Downtown Dyersville, Iowa, and various locations.
6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Events throughout the day include the Leprechaun Leap & Run, Annual Shamrock Ride, celebration Mass at St. Francis Xavier Basilica and the annual parade, which will kick off at 1:30 p.m. Drink and food specials available at several establishments. Live music. Cost: Free. Food, drink and cover charges are additional. More information: www.dyersville.org.
Farley’s St. Patty’s Day Bash
Saturday, Dirty Ernie’s, 201 First St. N.W.; Farley Memorial Hall, 204 First St. N.W., Farley, Iowa.
1 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday. A full day of live music to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Hard Salami at Dirty Ernie’s from 1 to 5 p.m., then Royce Johns from 5 to 8 p.m. and Frank Martin Busch & The Names from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Memorial Hall. Food and beverage available. Cost: Free admission.
Galena Elks Shamrock Shimmy 5K
Saturday, downtown Galena, Ill.
8 a.m., Mini Shimmy Kids Fun Run starts; 8:15 a.m., 5K starts. Packets can be picked up from 5 to 7 p.m. today or beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday at Elks Lodge, 123 N. Main St. Cost: $30 for adults and free for children. More information: https://bit.ly/3MDHt9k.
A Night at the Grand: Paranormal Investigation
Saturday, The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
7 p.m. Dubuque-based Transcendent Paranormal Society will present evidence it has collected throughout the tri-states, including at the opera house. After the presentation, guests will join investigators for a full paranormal investigation of the opera house. Cost: $45. More information: https://bit.ly/3J1nUFP.
Irish Social
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
Food served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; music from 1 to 3 p.m. Enjoy a traditional Irish dinner of corned beef, cabbage, carrots and red potatoes. Music by Ballyheigue and Irish dance demonstrations by McNulty School of Irish Dance. Cost for dinner: $12 for ages 16 and older; $8 for ages 8 to 15; free for ages 7 and younger. Stay to dance for an additional $5. More information: www.dbqfair.com.