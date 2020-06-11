PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Patrons arriving at the Platteville Family Aquatic Center this summer will see a display at the front entrance, indicating whether they may enter.
The counter, updated in real time, will convey the pool’s occupancy, and once it reaches 100, guests will have to wait.
Under the restrictions approved by Platteville Common Council members this week, the swimming pool will open to the public July 4 under a capacity limit of 100 patrons, who will not be allowed to gather in groups larger than 10 given concerns about COVID-19.
Council Members Barb Daus and Ken Kilian voted against the measure.
“I think it’s too risky to do it,” Kilian told the Telegraph Herald after the meeting. “The occurrence of the virus in young people is lower, but some of them have gotten conditions as well. ... They may become people who carry the virus who take it to other people.”
The city’s decision comes as area municipalities grapple with the dilemmas of opening their recreational facilities to social gatherings, potentially facilitating the spread of a disease that has been linked to more than 660 deaths in Wisconsin.
“COVID-19 is a real thing,” said Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel. “If we want to ensure that we have zero risk, the answer is pretty simple, that we close the pool. But we’re also seen as a driving force for many communities in Grant County and we do have an opportunity.”
The move to open goes against the recommendations of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Grant County Health Department, but Platte-ville is not alone.
Cassville will open its pool within two weeks, while Prairie du Chien opened its facility Saturday. Meanwhile, the common councils in Fennimore and Lancaster will make a determination concerning their pools later this month.
Patrons visiting the Platteville swimming pool must bring their own chairs, and the concessions stand will not be open.
“If you are taking up one of the spots in our pool, we prefer that you are actively swimming,” said Luke Peters, parks and recreation director. “It’s not going to be the facility to sunbathe, especially when we have people waiting to get into the facility.”
Visitors will be required to maintain a 6-foot distance from other parties, and up to three staff will be available to enforce social distancing along with the Platteville Police Department’s new community resource officer.
It will take staff members two to four weeks to prepare the pool for reopening, and they will install plexiglass barriers, signs and markers that designate required separation distances within certain areas. Guests will be required to sign in.
Open swim will be held daily from 1 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Meanwhile, swimming lanes will be limited to single-patron use and will operate by reservation during hours that will be determined in the near future.
Three sessions for swimming lessons will be offered instead of the regular four. Daily admission is $3, and no season passes will be sold. The pool will close for the year Aug. 30.
Council members also approved unanimously the resumption of most summer recreational programming in July.
Staff reduced the number of soccer programs that will be offered and canceled basketball, golf and gymnastics.
Meanwhile, tennis, co-ed and men’s softball, co-ed and women’s sand volleyball and co-ed pickleball will be offered if sufficient interest exists.