A fundraising 5K run and walk will be held April 17 at Dubuque Regional Airport.
Run the Runway 5K Against Human Trafficking will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m., followed by the run and walk at 9 a.m. at the airport, according to a press release.
The cost to participate is $15, and participants receive a T-shirt, food and water. The cost increases to $20 on the day of the event.
Proceeds will help support organizations fighting human trafficking.
The event is hosted by University of Dubuque’s Spartan Nation Liberation Foundation — a student organization committed to combating human trafficking — as well as the airport.
Register online by Thursday, April 8, at bit.ly/3qG4Zq1.