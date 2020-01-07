The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors spent a full planning session Monday forming the last section of its strategic plan draft, devoted to natural resources and energy use.
It was the third meeting that the three supervisors held with East Central Intergovernmental Association as part of their long-term planning process.
During their last meeting in November, the county board worked through four other categories but chose not to tackle natural resources, knowing it would be a thorough and lengthy discussion.
“We knew the land, water and air was going to take time,” Supervisor Ann McDonough said. “That’s why we didn’t try to rush through it before. It’s the thing we all three prioritize and share a passion about.”
The section, titled “Land, Water, Air and Energy Use,” now includes the goal to “Invest in clean water and flood mitigation and improve waterways and watershed.” That evolved out of an original goal, “Respond to demands for clean water and action to clean up waterways and watersheds” and a proposed action to “clean up polluted waters.”
McDonough said that was presumptuous, given that an ongoing study of water quality with Houston Engineering Inc. has reported no pollution yet.
Supervisor Jay Wickham argued that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources regularly publishes its Impaired Waters List, which includes those in Dubuque County.
“That, and we have had multiple public meetings with various stakeholders who have come forward saying this is a concern of theirs,” he said.
One topic that was returned to again and again Monday was that the county does not have a department or staff to direct water quality.
“I acknowledge right now that we don’t have the staffing to do any of these things,” said Supervisor Dave Baker after it came up a third time.
So, supervisors fit “explore staffing options” under a water-quality objective.
Supervisors eventually agreed on a goal to develop and adopt a countywide long-term sustainability plan. McDonough was concerned that such a plan would not be achievable for the county.
Baker, though, was compelled by its opportunity to work on long-term solutions for solid waste diversion, waste toxicity and disposal options.
The section also includes a goal to continue to improve energy conservation, including green energy assessments on all county buildings and using renewable or conservation-related energy technologies.
The board and ECIA plan to meet once more this month to review the full draft of the strategic plan. Then, supervisors will present it to county department heads. After that, the county will hold a public meeting on the draft.