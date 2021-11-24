Deere & Co. reported an increase in net income for the quarter and fiscal year that concluded on Oct. 31, capping off a strong year despite a strike that occurred in the final weeks of its year.
The company reported net income of $1.28 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $757 million for the same, three-month stretch the previous year. Net income for the entirety of fiscal year 2021 was $5.96 billion, more than double the $2.75 billion recorded in the previous fiscal year.
The construction and forestry division, which includes John Deere Dubuque Works, saw operating profit increase by 38%, to $270 million, in the fourth quarter.
This growth came despite a strike of Deere union workers that commenced on Oct. 14. The work stoppage lasted for five weeks, including more than two weeks that fell within the fiscal year.
In a prepared statement in a company press release, CEO John May addressed the recent union strike, which was resolved Nov. 17.
"Last week’s ratification of a six-year agreement with the UAW brings our highly skilled employees back to work building the finest products in our industries," May said. "The agreement shows our ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class wages and benefits.”
This story will be updated after a conference call being hosted by the company this morning.