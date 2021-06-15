One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Dubuque.
Amber L. Wentz, 36, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 4:35 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East 22nd Street and Windsor Avenue. A police report obtained Monday stated that a vehicle driven by Alexander S. Wright, 33, of Dubuque, was stopped at a red light facing east on East 22nd Street when an eastbound vehicle driven by Wentz rear-ended Wright’s vehicle.
Wentz was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle, operating without a registration card or license plate, and driving while suspended.