PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville officials seek poll workers for upcoming elections on Tuesdays, Aug. 11 and Nov. 3.
The workers would replace people unable to serve due to age or health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the City of Platteville.
Election inspectors are appointed at the municipal level in Wisconsin.
Anyone interested in serving as a poll worker can call the city clerk’s office at 608-348-1823.
For more information, visit platteville.org/administration/page/elections.