Manchester City Council members, city staff and department leaders recently released goals and priorities that had been developed at a goal-setting work session.
Four new committees were formed to advance proposed projects identified by city officials.
The Trails and Recreation Committee seeks to pour a concrete entrance to the wastewater treatment plant trail. The City Shop and Public Works Committee seeks to have voters pass a city shop referendum in 2020. The Community-Wide Notification System Committee seeks to create a notification system to update residents on street projects. The Residential Growth and Development Initiatives Committee seeks to increase the number of requested building permits by 20%.