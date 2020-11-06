Smoke drifted out of the structure as the first fire engine arrived on the scene. Firefighters jumped from the vehicle and began pulling hoses and putting on air tanks and masks. Assistant Fire Chief Greg Harris stood to one side — taking notes. Members of the Dubuque Fire Department conducted live-fire training this week at the Dubuque County Emergency Responder Training Facility. The twice-per-year exercise gives firefighters an opportunity to prepare for most common fires. “We will come and do drills without fire, and it’s about moving the lines — the skills it takes,” said Harris. “Today, we take all of those skills and put them together in a real scenario.” Harris has served as the training officer for the department for six years. As fire companies arrived at the facility, Harris briefed them on the day’s training. “Our goal today is a vent-limited fire (scenario),” Harris said. “That means the fire has already burned up a lot of the oxygen in a room, and it is in the decay stage.” At that point, the last thing that firefighters want to do is introduce more oxygen to add fuel. “As soon as we open up doors, that fire is going to light right back up,” Harris said. “Today, we’re working on going in that door, minimizing the air coming in and getting that (hose) line in and cooling the gases — bringing them below their ignition temperature. Once we cool the gases and the fuel, then we can open everything up and push the smoke and the gases and whatever is left in that structure and change the environment — make it more tenable for our firefighters as well as anyone left in the building.” The training facility provides a safe, controlled environment to practice firefighting skills. “As the training officer, I can’t even imagine doing this without (the facility),” Harris said. “When you have to use acquired structures, there are so many variables — where’s my exit path? Here, it’s all gas-fed fires. So, if they go in there and there’s a problem, we have a fire control operator. They can shut it down, and the fire goes out. We hit a button, and a big fan goes off, and in a matter of a few seconds, it’s (smoke-free). You can see again.” Harris directed the participating fire companies to arrive in stages. One engine arrived first, followed by a second engine and a ladder truck. Their goals were to fight the fire with communication and teamwork. “Coordination is the biggest thing we work on today,” Harris said. “Everybody has to be on the same page. By doing these trainings, we can set our priorities, so that first company officer says, ‘This is my scenario,’ and declares the tactics, and every company coming in after them knows what their responsibility is supposed to be. It’s really important that everybody knows their job assignment.” While some firefighters deployed hoses into the training facility structure, others brought tools and powerful ventilation fans. “This training makes concrete the ideas that we have learned throughout the year. It brings everything together,” said Nick Esch, a member of the fire department for 13 years. “Here we have different scenarios that we would often come across (in firefighting). We do vent-limited fires, which is what we’re practicing today. Other scenarios would be fast-attack mode, where we have fire coming out of the window or door already and we hit it from the outside and then we make our interior attack. Every year, we try to do something different to get us thinking and get us on our toes because every fire is different and every house is different.” Harris said contemporary fires are more dangerous than fires in years past. “In today’s fires, the contents of the buildings are so much different than years ago,” he said. “It used to be wood and cotton. Now, with all of the polyurethane and polystyrenes that are in our products, it’s basically like gasoline in a solid state.” Those burning products can cause rooms to more quickly reach what firefighters call “flashpoint” — the intense temperature that can cause an entire room to burst into flame. “Even with our gear, we can’t protect ourselves in that condition,” Harris said. “So the sooner we can get water on the fire — the sooner we can cool those heated gases — the sooner we make it better for ourselves and for anybody who might be in that structure.”
Smoke drifted out of the structure as the first fire engine arrived on the scene. Firefighters jumped from the vehicle and began pulling hoses and putting on air tanks and masks.
Assistant Fire Chief Greg Harris stood to one side — taking notes.
Members of the Dubuque Fire Department conducted live-fire training this week at the Dubuque County Emergency Responder Training Facility. The twice-per-year exercise gives firefighters an opportunity to prepare for most common fires.
“We will come and do drills without fire, and it’s about moving the lines — the skills it takes,” said Harris. “Today, we take all of those skills and put them together in a real scenario.”
Harris has served as the training officer for the department for six years. As fire companies arrived at the facility, Harris briefed them on the day’s training.
“Our goal today is a vent-limited fire (scenario),” Harris said. “That means the fire has already burned up a lot of the oxygen in a room, and it is in the decay stage.”
At that point, the last thing that firefighters want to do is introduce more oxygen to add fuel.
“As soon as we open up doors, that fire is going to light right back up,” Harris said. “Today, we’re working on going in that door, minimizing the air coming in and getting that (hose) line in and cooling the gases — bringing them below their ignition temperature. Once we cool the gases and the fuel, then we can open everything up and push the smoke and the gases and whatever is left in that structure and change the environment — make it more tenable for our firefighters as well as anyone left in the building.”
The training facility provides a safe, controlled environment to practice firefighting skills.
“As the training officer, I can’t even imagine doing this without (the facility),” Harris said. “When you have to use acquired structures, there are so many variables — where’s my exit path? Here, it’s all gas-fed fires. So, if they go in there and there’s a problem, we have a fire control operator. They can shut it down, and the fire goes out. We hit a button, and a big fan goes off, and in a matter of a few seconds, it’s (smoke-free). You can see again.”
Harris directed the participating fire companies to arrive in stages. One engine arrived first, followed by a second engine and a ladder truck. Their goals were to fight the fire with communication and teamwork.
“Coordination is the biggest thing we work on today,” Harris said. “Everybody has to be on the same page. By doing these trainings, we can set our priorities, so that first company officer says, ‘This is my scenario,’ and declares the tactics, and every company coming in after them knows what their responsibility is supposed to be. It’s really important that everybody knows their job assignment.”
While some firefighters deployed hoses into the training facility structure, others brought tools and powerful ventilation fans.
“This training makes concrete the ideas that we have learned throughout the year. It brings everything together,” said Nick Esch, a member of the fire department for 13 years. “Here we have different scenarios that we would often come across (in firefighting). We do vent-limited fires, which is what we’re practicing today. Other scenarios would be fast-attack mode, where we have fire coming out of the window or door already and we hit it from the outside and then we make our interior attack. Every year, we try to do something different to get us thinking and get us on our toes because every fire is different and every house is different.”
Harris said contemporary fires are more dangerous than fires in years past.
“In today’s fires, the contents of the buildings are so much different than years ago,” he said. “It used to be wood and cotton. Now, with all of the polyurethane and polystyrenes that are in our products, it’s basically like gasoline in a solid state.”
Those burning products can cause rooms to more quickly reach what firefighters call “flashpoint” — the intense temperature that can cause an entire room to burst into flame.
“Even with our gear, we can’t protect ourselves in that condition,” Harris said. “So the sooner we can get water on the fire — the sooner we can cool those heated gases — the sooner we make it better for ourselves and for anybody who might be in that structure.”