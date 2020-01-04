The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Derek A. Wilkins, 32, a resident at the Hillcrest Residential Facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the facility on a charge of assault causing injury. Police said he assaulted Mark A. Thompson, 38, also a resident of the facility.
- Thompson was arrested at 11:16 a.m. Friday at the facillity on a charge of assault causing injury. Police said Thompson assaulted Wilkins at the facility the day after Wilkins had been arrested for assaulting Thompson.
- Jeremy L. Rohner, 23, of 1080 Wilson St., was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, 770 Iowa St., on a charge of third-degree criminal mischief.
- Judy A. Heiderscheit, 63, of Durango, Iowa, reported the theft of $11,000 worth of jewelry from her home at 9:25 a.m. Thursday.