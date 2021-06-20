Dubuque Community Schools officials are adding to their teaching staff to help young students catch up on learning lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district is creating 13 “Core +” teacher positions — one for each elementary school — to work with small groups of students and to offer tutoring to address unfinished learning of academic standards.
“Their job is really about that unfinished learning, so I hope that through the analysis of student data that we can address that unfinished learning for each and every one of our students,” said Cindy Steffens, the district’s executive director of elementary education.
The Core + teachers will work daily with students who haven’t met Iowa learning standards, both during and after school, Steffens said. The teachers will look at student data to determine the unfinished learning needs in their building and the groups of students they need to meet with.
“They will look for patterns of unfinished learning in the data and then will also look at some of those … foundational kind of standards and make sure that students have those foundations before they move on in their learning,” Steffens said.
The hiring of new teachers is among several measures that district leaders are taking to help address unfinished learning connected to the pandemic.
Students in the district have dealt with a slew of pandemic-related disruptions over the past two school years. Campuses were closed during the spring of the 2019-2020 school year, and students learned via optional assignments and activities. For the majority of the 2020-2021 school year, students who attended classes in person did so on a hybrid schedule, alternating in-person and remote-learning days. Some students also opted to learn fully virtually.
In March, Superintendent Stan Rheingans shared with school board members that the percentage of students in kindergarten through sixth grade who met benchmarks on a literacy screener fell from the winter of 2019-2020 to the winter of 2020-2021.
District leaders have said students who just finished first grade, in particular, have dealt with some of the biggest pandemic-related learning gaps, as they missed the end of their kindergarten year due to school shutdowns.
At Lincoln Elementary School, the Core + teacher will provide additional support to students to get them where they need to be, Principal Megan Elsinger said. That could include helping students with a standard they missed or reteaching students if they need help with something that has already been covered.
“With the pandemic, we had some time where students were either in hybrid or they had missed that time last year, so there’s some skills that we want to make sure we have some support for them to learn, so that they’re ready for that grade-level standard,” Elsinger said.
To start the year, Lincoln’s Core + teacher will focus on second- and fourth-graders, based on where educators at the school see the need for additional support, though each building will have its own needs, Elsinger said.
She said she anticipates that at her school, the Core + teacher likely will be doing small-group instruction to provide students more individualized attention.
“I anticipate they’re going to be meeting with students every day, but it’s going to be an extra opportunity to … really individualize and differentiate this instruction,” Elsinger said.
The addition of Core + teachers is being paid for with federal COVID-19 relief funds. The district has been allocated more than $20 million in funding from three major federal relief packages enacted during the pandemic.
The Core + teachers have been created as two-year positions based both on the availability of the federal dollars and to allow district officials to determine their effectiveness.
“If we’re seeing it positively impact students’ learning, maybe we’ll find another funding source if it’s successful,” Steffens said. “I don’t know that, but, again, we’re going to evaluate after two years.”
Elsinger said she is excited about the addition of the Core + teachers, noting that while the district’s hybrid learning model was successful, there are still areas where educators want to catch students up.
“Our focus is really going to (be) in those foundational reading skills, those foundational math skills to set students up for success,” she said.