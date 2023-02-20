Television personalities Gary Merrill (left) and Mark “Mad Dog” Mathewson deliver a presentation on grilling tips. The pair’s television series, “Mad Dog & Merrill Midwest Grill’n,” airs in 110 markets in 35 states.
Television personalities Gary Merrill (left), and Mark “Mad Dog” Mathewson discuss ways to add moisture to grilled foods during a presentation Sunday during the Greater Dubuque Home and Builders Show at Grand River Center.
Television personalities Gary Merrill (left) and Mark “Mad Dog” Mathewson deliver a presentation on grilling tips. The pair’s television series, “Mad Dog & Merrill Midwest Grill’n,” airs in 110 markets in 35 states.
Television personalities Gary Merrill (left), and Mark “Mad Dog” Mathewson discuss ways to add moisture to grilled foods during a presentation Sunday during the Greater Dubuque Home and Builders Show at Grand River Center.
Among the hundreds of people who visited a weekend home show in Dubuque were the devoted followers of a pair of self-styled “grillologists.”
Mark “Mad Dog” Mathewson and Gary Merrill, stars of the television series “Mad Dog & Merrill Midwest Grill’n,” gave multiple demonstrations per day during the Greater Dubuque Home and Builders Show, a three-day event that concluded Sunday at Grand River Center in Dubuque.
The locally organized event featured about 80 exhibitors of home-improvement services and products and drew about 1,800 people during the course of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to organizer Julie Kinsella, executive director of Dubuque Homebuilders & Associates.
Recommended for you
Among the home show visitors were people like Dennis and Linda Hook, of Morrison, Ill., who came to the show specifically for grilling tips.
“We drove an hour and a half to see these guys,” Linda Hook said of the “Mad Dog & Merrill” pair.
The Hooks are avid viewers of the grilling show, which is broadcast in 110 television markets in 35 states.
“Watching the show is a blast,” said Linda Hook, who noted that the Dubuque event marked the first time she and Dennis had seen the grilling television personalities in person.
Mathewson said he and Merrill have been providing grilling tips for more than 40 years. He likened the current state of grilling to a golden age of barbecues.
“People are entertaining more and more at home and there are so many types of grills on the market,” Mathewson said. “We’ve seen the evolution of the grill industry, with gas grills, pellet grills and kamado grills.”
An increase in grill types coincides with increased opportunities to become creative with grilling.
“We live by the motto that there’s nothing you can’t cook on a grill,” Merrill said.
The pair presented a variety of grilling tips during their demonstration at the home show.
“You see them and they give you ideas,” Jerry Luloff said.
He and his wife Janet Luloff drove to the Dubuque show from their home in Independence, Iowa, to see the demonstration.
“When they talk, it’s like they are sitting with their friends sharing tips,” Janet Luloff said. “They are so easy to talk to.”
Many of the tips concerned countering what the television pair see as the top mistake of home grillers.
“People have a tendency to overcook,” Mathewson said.
Overcooking can dry meats, particularly with the current trend toward using lean cuts, which can lose moisture more easily.
“If you put a lean cut of meat on the grill dry, it’s coming off the grill dry,” Mathewson said. “Instead, once that lean cut of meat is on the grill, give it a little tender loving care. Sear a large cut of meat where there is heat, then move it to a side (of the grill) where there is no heat and slowly cook it like it’s a little roast.”
He explained how people can use water bottles filled with concoctions of juices and broths to apply to meat while it’s cooking.
“Then, (the meats) brown up nice and (misting) seals in the natural juices and flavors,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.