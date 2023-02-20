Among the hundreds of people who visited a weekend home show in Dubuque were the devoted followers of a pair of self-styled “grillologists.”

Mark “Mad Dog” Mathewson and Gary Merrill, stars of the television series “Mad Dog & Merrill Midwest Grill’n,” gave multiple demonstrations per day during the Greater Dubuque Home and Builders Show, a three-day event that concluded Sunday at Grand River Center in Dubuque.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.