Shooting victims identified
Police on Monday identified the victims of a Dubuque shooting early Sunday, July 9, that killed one person and injured three others, though few additional details about the incident have been released.
The Dubuque Police Department reported that officers responded to the 2500 block of Broadway Street at about 2:30 a.m. on July 9 for a report of shots fired and found four individuals with gunshot wounds on the scene.
Allen Taylor, 36, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead, according to police.
Three other people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at area hospitals: Levon’ta Collins, 24, of Dubuque; Francis Thompson, 36, of Dubuque; and Tyrell Saunders, 24, of Coralville, Iowa.
No suspects in the shooting have been arrested, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
East Dubuque fires city manager
East Dubuque City Council members on Monday voted unanimously to terminate the contract of City Manager Loras Herrig.
The action, which came after a nearly 45-minute closed session at the council’s regular meeting, was taken “for just cause, under absenteeism and insubordination,” as stated by Council Member Jean Robey, who made the motion to terminate Herrig’s contract.
Herrig himself was not present at the meeting, and could not be reached for comment afterward.
“He is no longer employed with the City of East Dubuque, effective immediately,” said Mayor John Digman after the meeting.
City Attorney Susan Hess said city officials could not comment on why the decision was made to terminate Herrig’s contract.
“That’s a personnel matter that was discussed in closed session,” she said.
Digman offered measured praise to Herrig, who assumed the city manager post in 2018, but also said the city needed a change in leadership to continue to move forward.
“Loras did a lot of good things while he was here,” he said. “There were needs with our infrastructure. Things were falling apart left and right, and they’ve done a lot of great things, but we need to keep moving forward, and we can’t do that under his leadership.”
Summer academy strengthens student literacy skills
Stephanie Vondal sat at a table with a group of incoming second-graders at Table Mound Elementary School in Dubuque on Tuesday, instructing the young learners as they prepared to read a short book about a mole having a birthday party.
“Before we read, what I want you to do is start with a picture walk,” she told them. “You’re just looking at the pictures to see what’s happening in the story.”
The students are attending Dubuque Community School District’s Summer Academy, a free four-week program to help students strengthen literacy skills. The program kicked off last week and is open to all incoming second-graders across the district, a model the district adopted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic after previously offering the program to young students struggling with reading.
“We want all these kids to keep reading during the summer,” said Susie Noonan, who teaches fourth grade at Kennedy Elementary School during the academic year but is a Summer Academy teacher at Table Mound this summer. “Some of them need a little extra help, some of them need a little extra enrichment, and they all get what they need from us.”
District Activities and Athletics Director Joe Maloney said district officials feel the summer between first and second grade is a key time to implement additional literacy instruction.
Iowa Legislature enacts abortion limits
Republicans in the Iowa Legislature on Tuesday night passed a bill restricting abortion at the detection of cardiac activity after hours of proposed amendments by Democrats and after hundreds of divided Iowans demonstrated at the Capitol.
The Iowa House of Representatives passed the bill, 56-34, with 10 members absent. Every Democrat and two Republicans in the House voted against it.
The bill passed in the Iowa Senate, 32-17. All Republicans but one, Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, voted in favor, while every Democrat voted against. One was absent.
Republicans in both chambers struck down more than 20 amendments filed by Democrats. The bill was nearly identical to one a Republican majority passed in 2018.
Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called Tuesday’s special session after the Iowa Supreme Court left a block in place on the “fetal heartbeat law” passed in 2018.
Reynolds signed the new bill into law on Friday.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, managed the bill in the Iowa House of Representatives, which saw a full day of critiques from opponents and encouragement from supporters.
“This bill protects unborn children in Iowa, and this bill sets a clear standard where the state has interest in the life of a child — when a heart starts beating,” she said.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said she hated to have to fight against the bill once again.
“I cannot believe we’re here debating this again,” she said. “This is about all rights and how easily they can be taken away.”
Local campgrounds report continued high usage
Area campgrounds continue to see high numbers of campers, a trend that has remained steady since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dubuque County Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston said a little over 10,000 people camped in the county’s campgrounds in the recently completed 2022-2023 season, up 25% from the prior season.
He said heavy rainfall in the spring this year caused flooding at some of the sites, but county campgrounds are on pace to continue their trend of popularity.
There are seven county-run campgrounds in Dubuque County. Preston said the number of campers looking for reserved campsites has been growing with both local residents and people from outside the area.
“I think camping provides everybody — not just kids — a way to entertain themselves out in nature without a screen in front of them,” said Dubuque resident Diane Unsen at her campsite at Heritage Campground and Pond near Sageville.
Preston noted that 30% of the county’s sites can be reserved.
“I think more people prefer knowing they have a site for a weekend instead of on a first-come, first-served basis,” he said.
Dubuque eyes automated recycling carts
As the City of Dubuque finishes up its citywide distribution of automated trash carts, officials now are exploring a similar initiative with recycling receptacles.
The city recently submitted a $2.5 million grant application to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling grant program to fund a communitywide transition to automated recycling services.
If received, the funds would be used to purchase 18,000 recycling tipper carts that would replace all of the 18-gallon yellow bins currently used by residents for recycling. It also would help the city acquire four new automated side-load recycling trucks.
Jake Jansen, resource management supervisor for the city, said the initiative is contingent on securing grant funding from the federal government, but city staff do envision a future where all city trash and recycling is automated.
“This is the ultimate goal for us,” Jansen said. “It’s quite a big project.” If the EPA does not approve the grant application, Jansen said, the city will need to go back to the drawing board to find funding for the project.
The request comes alongside unprecedented demand for the city’s 96-gallon blue recycling tipper carts, which have been available by special request since 2016.