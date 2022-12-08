The Key West Fire Department received zoning approval this week to expand its fire station just outside of Dubuque to allow for a new engine.

Dubuque County Zoning Board of Adjustment members approved the department’s application for a variance to build an addition onto the firehouse at 10640 Lake Eleanor Road. The addition will be built over what is now a paved parking area abutting Timothy Street to the west.

