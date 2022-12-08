The Key West Fire Department received zoning approval this week to expand its fire station just outside of Dubuque to allow for a new engine.
Dubuque County Zoning Board of Adjustment members approved the department’s application for a variance to build an addition onto the firehouse at 10640 Lake Eleanor Road. The addition will be built over what is now a paved parking area abutting Timothy Street to the west.
At the board meeting, fire department Board of Directors Vice President and Treasurer Daryl Biechler said the extra room was needed, as the department continues to grow both its fleet and its rate of service.
“We’ve grown plenty from back in the ’70s, when we had approximately 50 calls, to the last few years, when we had well over 200 calls,” he told the board. “We’ve ordered a new tanker. We’re going to keep our old one. Since we got our own ambulance, we now have two there. We’ve outgrown the space.”
The addition will include the needed garage space, plus two offices and a small meeting room.
Fire Chief Chris Tigges told the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday that the new tanker would help the department and reduce fees for residents.
“We’re looking to add to the fleet to improve our ISO rating by carrying more water while mobile,” he said. “That, in turn, helps us keep insurance rates down for people in our fire district.”
The station’s addition would include an overhead door to the west and a planned entrance onto Timothy Street.
Zoning Board of Adjustment Chairman Ben Schroeder said that would require no further approval than that given this week.
“That is a private road to the west, so you don’t need an additional entrance permit,” he said.
Biechler said the department is constrained as to where it could build the addition due to logistics of neighboring areas.
“The reason we can’t build across to the south is the sewer,” he said. “Just to the east, we have a storage building. Beyond that, when this land was given to us, 40% of that land had to remain a park for the community. People use the park. Truck Country folks come over for lunch.”
To make sure neighbors were comfortable, fire department Board Member Joe Kies said the department had held an open house to share its plans.
“Everybody that came was in agreement, thought it was a good thing we were doing,” he said. “The fire department has been a real asset to the community, and we’re growing.”
Tigges said the department hopes to break ground on the project this spring. The project has not yet been bid, so a cost estimate or firm timeline were not available as of Wednesday.
