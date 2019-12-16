As a veteran of the theater business, Dennis Voy is well aware that the industry is fraught with uncertainty and riddled with challenges.
Voy owns the 61 Drive-In Theatre south of Maquoketa, Iowa, as well as the three-screen Voy Theatres in that city’s downtown.
He noted that the success of his theaters always has ebbed and flowed dramatically, largely based on the popularity of the films it is showing at any particular time.
The proliferation of new technologies recently added another layer to the industry’s struggles, as competition from streaming services and smartphones makes it harder to attract young customers.
“It’s an up-and-down business,” Voy said with a chuckle. “It can be frustrating sometimes.”
Theater owners like Voy now have another reason to fret about the future.
The U.S. Department of Justice in November filed a motion to terminate the Paramount Consent Decrees, a 71-year-old agreement that created a distinct separation between movie studios and the theaters that show their films.
In its filing, the DOJ stated that the decrees now are “standing in the way of innovative business models” for exhibiting movies. However, many small-scale theater owners believe that the former agreement actually plays a critical role.
The Paramount Consent Degrees prevented major studios from opening their own theaters and monopolizing film distribution. The agreement also prevents studios from engaging in practices like “block booking” or mandating minimum ticket prices.
Many theater owners believe that abandoning the decrees could jeopardize the autonomy of individual theaters and dramatically alter the industry as a whole.
Cory Jacobson, owner of Phoenix Theatres in Dubuque, said he is trying to take a “wait-and-see” approach. However, he acknowledged the potential fallout is significant.
“We are really in uncharted waters,” said Jacobson. “There is a reason why these things got put in place. The danger of taking things apart is you don’t know what will happen after that.”
LONG-LASTING IMPACT
Prior to 1948, the landscape of the film industry looked far different.
Movie studios generally owned the theaters where their films were shown and often declined to show films from other studios. The U.S. Supreme Court in 1948 ruled that such arrangements were a violation of U.S. antitrust law and forced studios to divest themselves of theater chains.
The ruling had other lasting impacts.
For instance, it dictated that studios could not mandate minimum prices for movie tickets. It also prevented “block booking,” a practice in which studios forced theaters to purchase bundles of films rather than just buying the one they wanted to show.
“What the consent decrees did is it ensconced the notion that every idea needs to stand on its own,” Jacobson said. “You cannot condition the sale of one film on the sales of another. That is a very important element for us.”
Theater owners would not be the only ones affected.
Susan Gorrell, executive director of the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, noted that a partnership with Phoenix Theaters allows submissions to be shown on that facility’s screens.
If block booking practices are permitted, theaters like Phoenix could have fewer free screens and lack the flexibility to accommodate smaller, independent films.
Gorrell said that could rob filmmakers of a special experience.
“The filmmakers like to see their film on that big, traditional screen,” said Gorrell. “And (JDIFF) could be the only opportunity they have to get that done.”
MOVING FORWARD
For Voy, selecting the films that will appear at his three-screen theater is part of a weekly routine.
It’s a relatively straightforward process.
“We decide what movies we’d like, and we go after them,” he said.
But Voy acknowledged that the end of the Paramount Consent Decrees eventually could take some options off the table.
The DOJ’s request ultimately will be heard by a federal judge. If the decrees are ended, there would be a two-year sunset period for theaters to adjust.
In the meantime, industry organizations have weighed in on the matter.
The Writers Guild of America and Directors Guild of America both formally expressed concerns about eliminating the decrees.
The National Association of Theatre Owners, meanwhile, specifically expressed worries about the future of block booking. It said abandoning the decree could “reduce competition and incentivize anti-competitive behavior.”
Theater owners in the tri-states are keeping their opinions closer to the vest. Even so, they are training a wary eye on how the issue plays out.
“I don’t know exactly how we would be affected,” Jacobson said. “But no one likes to live with that element of uncertainty.”