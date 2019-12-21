Police said a man cut down two Dubuque parking meters on Friday because “someone needed to do it.”
Mark W. Fleischhacker, 49, no permanent address, was arrested at about 12:15 p.m. Friday on charges of second-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.
Court documents state that police were dispatched at about noon Friday to the intersection of East 14th Street and Central Avenue to investigate a person vandalizing a parking meter.
Officers found two meters that had been cut down with a battery-powered hacksaw by Fleischhacker, who was located two blocks away, according to documents.
When asked why he cut down the meters, Fleischhacker allegedly said, “Someone needed to do it.”
He also said he would have cut down more if the battery in his saw hadn’t died.
Each of the downed parking meters is valued at $1,100.