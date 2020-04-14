Dyersville City Council members recently approved a $29,900 contract with IIW to conduct an environmental review and initial design work regarding the replacement of the sewer lift station in the Westlinden neighborhood.
City Administrator Mick Michel said the lift station was built in the 1960s and has surpassed its lifespan. He said the city has been planning to invest in repairs and replacements but now is the time get “shovel ready” in case any federal funding from the $2 trillion economic relief plan is allotted to city projects like the sewer improvement plan.
“We are positioning ourselves in case there are some monies available at the federal level,” he said. “The city is not looking at displacing any local dollars.”
The project will include restoring the old lift station and relocating the current sewer main system to U.S. 136 and looping in a 12-inch water main system with U.S. 136 to create a better water flow, Michel said.
He said it is unclear when the city will learn about any federal assistance.
“For a city to be shovel ready is better than doing nothing,” Michel said. “We think this would best position our city to handle matters for this project.”