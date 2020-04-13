MONTFORT, Wis. – Authorities say a man suffered minor injuries when an animal in the roadway caused him to drive off the roadway and into a farm field Friday afternoon in Grant County.
Michael Rhoades, 60, of Kirkland, Ill., received a minor injury to his hand, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Rhoades was driving west on Snow Bottom Road near the intersection with Grant County G in the Township of Wingville at 12:35 p.m. when his attention was diverted by an animal in the roadway. Rhoades’ vehicle crossed Grant County G and dropped off an embankment.