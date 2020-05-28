A rare cheese created by a local producer is now available for purchase.
Sue Jansen, the delicatessen manager at the Hy-Vee on Dodge Street, said the store began selling a 20-year cheddar this week. The cheese was created by Hook’s Cheese Company of Mineral Point, Wis.
Jansen said the Dodge Street store secured a total of 10 pounds of the cheese and is selling it for $209.99 per pound, although she emphasized that customers are mostly ordering much smaller quantities of the product.
The cheese is also for sale at the Hy-Vee on Locust Street, but is not available at the location on Northwest Arterial.
Hook’s Cheese Company was founded in 1976.
The business routinely makes aged cheddars, but this marks only the second time the cheesemaker has produced a 20-year batch.