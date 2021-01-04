The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

Brady J. Vigen, 25, 338 Kaufmann Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 8:54 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East 10th Street on a charge of drug possession third or subsequent offense and a warrant charging domestic assault with injury, first-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of contempt and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Vigen assaulted Rebecca A. Fossum, 23, of 9516 Feeney Road, on Nov. 18.

