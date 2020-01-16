SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Early Childhood Open House, 4:30 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Schools, 2005 Kane St. Holy Family early childhood locations will host open houses. Details: holyfamilydbq.org/early-
childhood.
Resurrection Kindergarten Visit Days, 10 a.m., Resurrection Elementary School, 4320 Asbury Road. Pre-kindergarten students can participate in hands-on activities with kindergarten friends.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 1 p.m. kitchen bingo and line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
Friday
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road, south and center courts. Sponsore by Leisure Services Department.
Resurrection Kindergarten Visit Days, 10 a.m., Resurrection Elementary School, 4320 Asbury Road. Pre-kindergarten students can participate in hands-on activities with kindergarten friends.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 10:30-11:30 blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance; 11:30 lunch.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, noon, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., accessible dropoff alley entrance. A free performance by Dr. Randall “Doc” McCaulley on keyboard and vocals. Dessert and coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund voucher program.
Ben Dunegan and Todd McDonough, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Boots Hefel and Wayne Cook Band, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.
Casey Klein, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Ultimate Rock Hits, 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., Mississippi Moon Bar
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau), 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., The Dungeon, 302 Locust St.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A story with early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, Story Time also will be canceled. For ages 3-5.
Page Turners Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Meets the third Thursday of the month. Copies of the book will be available at the Asbury branch and can be sent to other branches upon request. January’s book is “Homegoing.”
Learning
Today
Kids in Nature: Snow Fun, 9 a.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Bundle the kids up in their winter gear. Attendees will play and look for signs of animals. Details: 563-556-6745.
Imagination Center, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Explore and create at three creation stations at this monthly art and craft program. For those in kindergarten and older.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets uptown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Jones Junior High Retired Staff Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, 3100 Dodge St.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center,
250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in 7:45-8:45, meeting at 9. Details: 563-542-0782.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church,
940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive., sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Soup Supper Fundraiser, 4:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Homemade soup, crackers, bread, brownies and beverages. Soups include chicken noodle, chili and potato. The cost is $6 per person, with refills for $2.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.