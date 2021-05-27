BELLEVUE, Iowa — A manufactured home in rural Bellevue was destroyed and multiple dogs died in a fire Tuesday night.
No people were injured.
The fire at 34846 296th Ave. was reported at about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Bellevue Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived on scene and found two teenagers attempting to rescue pets from the home. The teens were not injured.
“Two larger dogs were taken out, but some smaller ones perished in the blaze,” Fire Chief Ken Clasen said.
The home and an attached garage are considered a total loss, Clasen said. The release identified the home’s owners as Wayne and Anita Maro, though renters lived at the property.
Firefighters were on scene for about three hours.