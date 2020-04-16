PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville School District leaders recently selected a new high school principal.
Jacob Crase, a PHS social studies teacher who has taught in the district since 2011, will assume his duties July 1. He was selected from a pool of two internal candidates after a previous search for an external candidate was unsuccessful.
His two-year contract includes a salary of $80,000 for the 2020-21 school year.
Crase holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Western Illinois University.
He will succeed Tim Engh, who will conclude his tenure on June 30. Engh is moving to the Watertown, Wis., area to be closer to family. He had served as principal since July 2014.