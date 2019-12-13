Ten Dubuque County businesses recently were warned to stop selling products containing cannabidoil — commonly known as CBD.
Over the past 30 days, the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office has issued letters to businesses that sell CBD products, informing them that the sale of those products is illegal under Iowa law.
It’s a complex issue. While the sale of cannabidoil was made legal in Iowa in May, restrictions were placed on which products could be sold to the public.
State law requires that a CBD product be made up of less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Additionally, those products must be made in Iowa by licensed CBD manufacturers.
There are only two licensed manufacturers in the state — MedPharm and Iowa Relief. Only five dispensary licenses are available, per Iowa law, and applications for additional licenses are not being accepted currently.
No businesses in Dubuque are licensed dispensaries.
“We are trying to inform people that it is still illegal,” said County Attorney C.J. May III. “We have given these businesses a notice that what they are engaging in is illegal.”
The news came as something of a shock to local business owners, some of whom were told by local law enforcement that CBD products could be sold legally as long as they were devoid of THC.
“We got a go-ahead from Dubuque police when we started selling it,” said Brenda Forsyth, co-owner of Suppz Nutrition Store in Dubuque. “We were told that as long as it didn’t have THC in it that we would be fine.”
Forsyth said Suppz has ceased the sale of all CBD products since it received the notice from the county.
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing said some businesses in Dubuque initially were told that they could sell CBD products as long as they had no THC because the state gave little guidance on the rules after CBD was legalized.
“A law was passed without a lot of direction,” he said. “When stores started selling products, it was our impression that as long as it was THC-free, it was OK to sell. As we have gone further, we have determined that anything being sold as CBD is illegal.”
Dalsing emphasized that the objective of the letter is to educate local businesses to encourage them to remove any CBD products.
May said there are no immediate plans to take legal action against these businesses. The hope is they will voluntarily remove those items.
“That would be the ideal decision,” May said. “This is something that we would like to see be self-corrected.”
However, local business owners said they are upset that they now are being told that they need to remove products that in some cases they sold for months.
“Our customers have clearly benefited from it, and now we can’t sell it to them anymore,” Forsyth said. “Now, they are going to go across the state to get the same product.”
Jacob’s Ladder CBD recently opened at Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall. The business primarily sold CBD products, including oils, gummies and creams.
Jacob Trone, co-founder of the company, said he has been forced to remove most of the products from the store. He is scrambling to find non-CBD alternatives to restock his shelves.
“It’s crazy,” Trone said. “We have to reformulate. We only have a couple products that don’t have any CBD.”
Along with introducing a new line of products, Trone intends to open an information station on CBD in order to better educate the public on the issue.
“It will be a place to get information,” Trone said. “We want the public to be informed on this.”
Dalsing said any businesses issued the letter that are found to be still selling CBD products will be subject to criminal charges.