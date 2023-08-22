Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Manchester, Iowa.
A Dubuque boutique soon will open a second location.
Classy & Chic Boutique will open this fall in Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road. Owner Donna Weber said she hopes to open the new location in early October. Weber’s first location in the Millwork District, at 1065 Jackson St., Suite 200, will remain open.
“I had thought about opening a second location, but I never thought it would be in Dubuque,” Weber said. “But the mall reached out to us. … It will be a good location for our West End customers.”
Weber opened and operated Classy & Chic Boutique in her home nearly five years ago but quickly found she needed more space to run the business. She opened the Millwork District store several months later, in April 2019.
“We’ve done well down here,” Weber said. “But it will be nice to branch out.”
The new mall location will be in the former Yankee Candle space, near Kay Jewelers.
Weber said customers will see similar styles of clothing and accessories at both locations, but the exact same items will not be at both locations. She added that having two locations will mean more space for a variety of products. Weber said both locations will carry “curvy items” and the kids’ line.
“Our demographic now (in the Millwork District) is (ages) 30 to 70,” Weber added. “I think the mall might have a younger demographic for us. (The mall) is really trying to support more businesses.”
Classy & Chic Boutique is open in the Millwork District from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Updates on that location and the mall location can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/ClassyChicBout1.
Bookstore open in new Dubuque mall location
The bookstore in Dubuque’s mall officially is open in its new location.
Books-A-Million opened last week in its new space in Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, in a portion of the former Younkers women’s store. Mall spokesman Joe Bell said the new space encompasses 12,212 square feet.
“BAM is officially open at its new location,” Bell said. “They will be having a grand opening event on Saturday the 26th (of August). They’ll be doing things for the kids, … and they will be having a drawing for a $500 gift card.”
Books-A-Million employees also confirmed that the first 100 people who enter the store during the grand opening will get a free tote bag.
Bell said the new location is similar to the bookstore’s former space in the mall. The new location has entrances both inside the mall and from the parking lot.
Books-A-Million only takes up a portion of the former Younkers space, which totaled 70,000 square feet. Younkers vacated the space in the summer of 2018, and the area sat empty until Books-A-Million moved there. Bell said he has not heard news on other retailers occupying the remaining space.
Books-A-Million moved to make way for the incoming HomeGoods store. In addition to the former bookstore space, the home decor retailer will occupy four adjacent vacant spaces that previously housed Great American Cookies, Merle Norman Cosmetics, Lids and Captured on Canvas.
“Progress on HomeGoods is moving along nicely,” Bell said, adding that the store should open in March.
Books-A-Million is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Manchester clinic moves to larger space
A holistic health care clinic has moved into a new space in Manchester.
Altruity Healthcare and Wellness Clinic moved last month to 1212 W. Marion St., near Walmart. The clinic is owned by Mindi Jackson and has an all-female staff.
“The goal at Altruity is to really create a safe spot for any person who walks through the door and make them feel known and seen,” said Maylin Coates, who does reception work at the clinic. “I know a lot of patients, after they walk out of a room with Mindi, feel seen and loved.”
Rachel Shuman, licensed nurse practitioner at the clinic, said Altruity began last September in a rented space at Lifetime Chiropractic and Wellness in Manchester.
“As our business grew, we needed more space,” Shuman said.
The clinic offers a range of health services, including primary care, IV therapy and weight-loss health. Shuman said the clinic also will staff a pediatric nurse starting next year.
Stefanie Dingbaum works as a mental health therapist at the clinic. Dingbaum said she began thinking about the need for a full-body health clinic in Delaware County after having to travel for fertility services.
“Think about all the small towns between Manchester and Cedar Falls or Cedar Rapids,” she said. “I was getting sick of driving to the city for all these services. I believe there are more and more people wanting a full-body health approach.”
By happenstance, Dingbaum connected with Jackson, and over the past year they discussed their shared goal of starting a holistic clinic in Manchester — including offering Dingbaum’s mental health therapy to patients.
“We’re letting people know you can come to Altruity and not only get mental health needs met but physical health needs met,” she said. “It’s all connected. Having a place like that all under one roof is a huge benefit, especially in a rural area.”
Altruity Healthcare and Wellness can be reached at 563-822-0081. The clinic can also be found on Facebook.