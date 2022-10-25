GALENA, Ill. — A meeting to discuss proposed changes to a major resort project in Galena has been rescheduled for next month.
Galena City Administrator Mark Moran wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the city's Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing and discuss a proposed amendment to a planned unit development for The Parker resort project at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at City Hall.
The zoning board had been slated to discuss the topic at its Oct. 12 meeting, but the meeting was postponed due to “unforeseen personal circumstances by the applicant," according to Galena Zoning Administrator Jonathan Miller.
City Council members earlier this year approved a planned unit development for the Parker project, which included the restoration of the Galena Marine Hospital, as well as construction of more than 100 cottages, a cafe building, a restaurant and event space, outdoor dining areas, a vineyard, walking trails and other amenities.
The amended plan retains those features but adds 18.2 acres on the west side of the project, bringing its total area to more than 95 acres.
The resort’s entrance would be relocated to an existing lane off Blackjack Road within that additional acreage, and roadways within the resort would be modified. Other proposed changes to the project include expanded walking trails and vineyards.
