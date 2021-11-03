MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa officials this week will interview the final candidate for the city manager position, after two finalists withdrew from consideration.
Josh Boldt, who currently serves as assistant city manager in DeKalb, Ill., will visit Maquoketa for a community tour and in-person interview on Friday, Nov. 5.
Boldt is a native of Stockton, Ill., and holds a master’s degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University. He previously served as a police officer in DeKalb for 9.5 years, six of those years as a field training officer, before becoming assistant city manager in August of 2020.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday, Boldt said he and his wife, Kara, are excited by the prospect of moving to Maquoketa.
“I’m interested in a management position, and I think that this opportunity … gives us a good chance to be closer to family and be a part of a growing and good community,” he said.
Boldt is the only finalist still in consideration for the city manager position, said Interim City Manager Mallory Smith.
Maquoketa’s Finance and Personnel Committee recently worked with Hinson Consulting, the firm assisting the city with the hiring process, to winnow the field of applicants from 14 to six candidates. City Council members and city officials then interviewed those candidates virtually and selected three finalists for in-person interviews. However, Smith said two of the three subsequently withdrew from consideration.
On Friday, Boldt will tour the community with his wife, meet with city staff and community representatives and participate in a formal interview with elected officials, department heads, local residents and members of the city’s boards and committees.
Smith said the Finance and Personnel committee worked with Hinson Consulting last week to discuss a potential offer for the position, and the City Council was briefed on the subject during a closed session at Monday’s meeting.
“Should it all go perfectly on Friday, then we would be in a position to have our consultant negotiate our offer on Friday or Saturday, or over the weekend,” she said.
Smith is the city’s former property maintenance inspector. She has been serving as interim city manager since the February departure of the former city manager, Gerald Smith, to whom she is not related.
Boldt feels he would bring a strong sense of financial responsibility and an eye for grant writing to Maquoketa, as well as conflict-management skills gleaned from his time as a police officer.
“I think I have a natural aptitude for financial management, and that’s directly what I did as assistant city manager,” he said. “I’m happy to take those responsibilities and skills to Maquoketa.”