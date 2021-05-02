Since taking office, President Joe Biden has trumpeted his commitment to social equity, taking steps to institute sweeping measures that would reform criminal justice, education and housing.
He has one of the most diverse Cabinets in U.S. history, and he proposed a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan that includes investments in affordable housing and highway projects intended to produce well-paying jobs.
He also has used his executive authority to take limited steps to end some federal contracts with private prisons to reduce “profit-based incentives to incarcerat(ion).”
“He has an ambitious agenda for the first 100 days,” said Shan Sappleton, associate professor of political science at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
But the political context in which Biden finds himself — with Democrats holding a slim majority in the House of Representatives and splitting the Senate with Republicans — has limited his ability to act on it, she said.
Emily Stier, UW-P campus climate coordinator, said Biden is a “stark change” from President Donald Trump’s administration. But without significant reforms, what action Biden takes could easily be undone. Stier pointed to discrimination faced by transgender and non-binary people as an example.
Federal law does not prohibit discrimination based on sex, gender identity or sexual orientation in public accommodations, a category that includes gas stations, hotels, hospitals, libraries, restaurants, retailers and theaters. Some states have instituted protections.
“I think the problem is that each person’s lived experience is different based on the state that they live in,” Stier said. “I don’t want to advocate for taking away states’ rights, but I don’t think that operating on the assumption that states will provide equal rights and access to their residents has worked thus far.”
Biden did sign an order reversing a Trump-era Pentagon policy that largely barred transgender individuals from serving in the military.
Frank King, an associate professor of ethnic studies at UW-P, said Biden has “backtracked on his initial promises.”
King said he supports the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that Biden pushed through Congress but felt it did not go far enough. For example, the final bill removed a provision that would have hiked the federal minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15 per hour.
“I want to see more fight,” King said.
Adam Moore, a member of Dubuque Black Men Coalition, said it will take more than policy to improve the country’s treatment of minorities.
“I don’t think there is anything Joe Biden can do legislatively to change people’s minds,” he said. “There’s really going to have to be an entire culture shift.”
Moore believes Biden should focus his efforts on breaking the cycle of poverty by investing in education and employment.
“I believe he’s sincere in wanting to create a level playing field for all Americans,” Moore said. “I believe he’s overly optimistic in thinking that the rest of the country feels the same way.”
Meanwhile, when U.S. Catholic bishops hold their next national meeting in June, they will decide whether to issue a message that Biden and other Catholic politicians should not receive communion if they publicly advocate for abortion rights. Biden, only the second Catholic president, is the first to hold that office while espousing clear support for abortion rights.
None of the 10 county Republican parties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area responded with comments for this story.