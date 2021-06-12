EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — During a meeting with East Dubuque city officials on Friday, Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, discussed recent state legislative issues and their local impact on Jo Daviess County.
“The political machine is still driven out of the Chicago contingency,” he said. “I think what we have to try to figure out is how to coexist within a very flawed piece of government, and we can figure it out.”
Chesney visited East Dubuque as part of a tour of northwest Illinois communities. Earlier in the week, he made stops in Stockton and Lena and is also set to visit Elizabeth in the coming days.
During the hour-long event, Chesney gave an overview of the spring legislative session and discussed issues such as pandemic aid, new Democrat-drawn legislative maps, Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) cards and decreased protections for police officers.
Chesney criticized the Democratic-majority legislature for focusing heavily on social issues, including a sexual education curriculum which he described as “outrageous” and “not age-appropriate” and an initiative to put menstrual products in male bathrooms in schools.
“These are items that you wouldn’t think would be discussed in a state that is losing population and is knee-deep in pension debt,” he said.
East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig asked Chesney to comment on House Bill 3653, passed in January, which includes many law enforcement reforms such as eliminating cash bail and mandating new certifications for police officers. Herrig said he feels the bill will have “a chilling effect on law enforcement” and eliminate police protections.
“Unfortunately, the majority party believes that many cops are racist and that they are just going out and doing bad things for all the wrong reasons,” Chesney said. “It’s something that we’re fighting like hell to try to correct.”
Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Friday, Jo Daviess County Democrats Chair Kate Freeman said Chesney’s characterization of her party is inaccurate and that the bill is designed to increase accountability for police officers.
“I can say that Democrats do not believe all police are racists, but ... they’re in a profession that they have the ability to cause extreme problems if they’re not abiding by what they should be doing,” she said. “(This bill) is aimed at ... law enforcement officers who are not obeying the rules they should be living by and then get away with, unfortunately, in some cases, murder.”
Chesney also addressed the state budget, which he said the legislature balanced through tax increases for small businesses, “creative financial gimmicks” and borrowing money from the federal government.
“There has been no desire to rein in spending or any appetite to realign services to fit the revenues that we expect,” he said.