LANCASTER, Wis. -- The Grant County Board of Supervisors recently unanimously approved a pair of projects for funding from the CLOSE Program.
The first project will include the construction of an adult day care facility at Southwest Opportunities Center in Lancaster at a cost of more than $130,000. The second will include replacing the roof of Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums in Platteville at a cost of more than $330,000.
Supervisors also approved three additional resolutions pertaining to the CLOSE Program. They included updating the county’s Citizen Participation Plan, approving a resolution concerning the use of excessive force at a civil rights demonstration and a third resolution saying the county will not displace someone due to a proposed project.