Demand for public parking in Dubuque has taken a turn.
Recent parking data obtained from the city shows that the number of reserved spaces at city-owned parking ramps has decreased compared to last year. Transportation Services Director Ryan Knuckey said parking demand has been on the decline for several months.
As of Oct. 25, 1,808 spaces in city-owned parking ramps were reserved, while 1,048 were unused. In May 2021, 2,342 parking ramp spaces were reserved, while only 463 remained available. City-owned parking lot demand has remained consistent, with 307 spaces available for reservation at the end of October, compared to 306 in May 2021.
City data shows that the demand for parking ramp spaces has steadily declined since the beginning of the year. In late January, the city-owned ramp at Fifth and Iowa streets was at 77.9% reserved space capacity, while in late October, the total capacity has dropped to 34.1%.
“We’ve had businesses say ‘we don’t need these spaces anymore,’” Knuckey said. “Their employees are working from home now.”
Despite decreasing demand, city plans remain in place to expand parking capacity in downtown. Through a development agreement with Roshek Property LLC, Cottingham & Butler and HTLF, the city must construct a 500-space parking facility. The project originally had a completion deadline of December 2022, but two approved delays to the development agreement now require it be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.
That project was last estimated to cost $20 million.
Last year, council members approved buying the property at 880 and 898 Central Ave. for $1.7 million to serve as the site for the new ramp. The total project cost was estimated at $20 million.
City officials are also in the midst of developing a plan aimed at improving parking and transportation downtown, with city officials expected to present the plan to council members by July.
Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the city remains committed to completing the parking plan and constructing the new 500-space parking ramp. He added that the completion of the new ramp could be delayed further if parking demand does not increase.
“I have every confidence that they (Cottingham & Butler and HTLF) will continue to work with us in analyzing the parking needs,” Van Milligen said. “They are not interested in the taxpayer spending money that does not need to be spent.”
City Council Member Ric Jones said he believes parking demand will increase, and when that time comes, the city will need to invest in its supply of available spaces.
“I have no doubt that parking demand will return to downtown,” Jones said. “Right now, we’re trying to figure out what the next best steps are.”
