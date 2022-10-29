Demand for public parking in Dubuque has taken a turn.

Recent parking data obtained from the city shows that the number of reserved spaces at city-owned parking ramps has decreased compared to last year. Transportation Services Director Ryan Knuckey said parking demand has been on the decline for several months.

