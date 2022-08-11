A pair of lime green tennis shoes took center stage this morning in the second day of testimony in the trial of a man accused of killing a woman in Dubuque.
Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder in the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80.
Williamson was found dead July 15, 2021, lying just inside the back door of her residence with a roll of carpet over her head and some of her jewelry missing. There were also pools of white paint near the stairs.
Fishler, then the boyfriend of Williamson’s niece Kathleen M. McCarthy, was the last known person to see Williamson alive at her residence on July 14, 2021.
Wes Merfeld, of Key City Recycling, testified this morning about a stop Fishler made at the center the afternoon of July 14. He said Fishler was alone and seemed “fidgety and awkward,” differing from his demeanor at previous visits.
Merfeld testified that Fishler brought $11.70 in scrap metal to the yard but that he also left behind a pair of lime green tennis shoes. Video surveillance from another local business showed that those were the shoes Fishler was wearing earlier that day.
“While I was in the office, … he was outside and he came walking past carrying a pair of shoes,” Mefeld said, noting that he thought it was odd at the time but didn’t ask Fishler about it.
Fishler left the shoes in a truck box in the front of the shop, where they remained for several days until they were recovered by investigators.
On cross-examination, Leigha Lattner, one of Fishler’s attorneys, asked Merfeld if he told investigators that Fishler leaving the shoes behind was “suspicious.” He replied that while he thought it was a bit strange, he told investigators he did not find Fisher’s behavior that day to be suspicious.
Justin Stair, an investigator with the Dubuque Police Department, also testified this morning. Stair was the one who recovered the shoes from Key City Recycling and retrieved video footage placing Fishler at the business.
When looking at the shoes, Stair said, investigators saw red specks that possibly could have been consistent with blood. The shoes were taken for testing, though Stair could not directly testify to the results.
Stair also was responsible for interviewing McCarthy following the discovery of Williamson’s body. He interviewed her July 15, 2021, and again July 20, this time at the residence she shared with Fishler.
When Stair asked McCarthy if she knew where a pair of lime green shoes would be, Stair said, she shouted up the stairs to ask Fishler about it.
“The defendant responded that he threw them away two weeks ago,” he told the jury.
Dubuque Police Officer Thomas Warner testified about his time responding to Williamson’s residence the day her body was found. He said he canvassed the area before being stationed outside the home. In the front yard, he saw Fishler, and the two had an informal conversation during which Warner said he saw “what appeared to be white paint” on Fishler’s elbow.
On cross-examination, Lattner asked Warner about a conversation he had with Williamson’s neighbor, Mindy Fagen. When asked, he confirmed Fagen told him that Williamson always kept her doors locked, as she previously had issues with people trying to break into the home.
Lattner also asked Warner if it would be accurate to say Fishler started “crying and dropped to the ground” outside Williamson’s home, which he also confirmed.
Earlier in the morning, the defense also completed its cross-examination of Lt. Ann Dauderman, of the Dubuque Police Department. Steve Drahozal, another of Fishler’s attorneys, asked Dauderman about some of the places authorities checked out following Williamson’s death, specifically places they believed Fishler to have visited.
Dauderman confirmed that she did not personally find anything of evidentiary value at several sites she visited while investigating Fishler’s whereabouts but that she could not directly testify to what was or was not discovered by other officers. She also confirmed that tests showed that an initially suspicious stain in Fishler’s car probably was not bodily fluid and instead was more likely something akin to motor oil.
Before Dauderman left the stand, Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand took the opportunity to point out that some of the locations that offered no evidence later were determined to be places Fishler had not actually visited.
Court took a break for lunch and was expected to reconvene around 1 p.m.