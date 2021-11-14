Though the details remain unclear, tri-state-area officials have high hopes for a potential funding boost from the recently passed federal infrastructure bill.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Nov. 5, sending it to President Joe Biden who is expected to sign the measure Monday. The bill contains an estimated $550 billion in new infrastructure spending.
The bill includes a number of multi-billion dollar allocations for improvements to various elements of infrastructure in the country, including bridges, roads, transit, rail, water and broadband.
While the specifics of how the funds will be distributed to states and municipalities has not yet been disclosed, local officials believe the funding could go a long way in repairing and upgrading the area’s aging infrastructure.
“We’ve waited for this day for a long time,” said Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen. “We have significant needs, and we think this can provide the boost to help us fill some of those needs.”
Chandra Ravada, director of transportation and planning for East Central Intergovernmental Association, said the funding provided by the bill will likely come in the form of direct funding boosts to states from federal agencies, along with competitive grant programs that individual municipalities will need to apply for.
He added that the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Federal Highway Commission currently anticipate the bill will increase annual federal transportation funding to Iowa by as much as 30% for the next five years.
“Right now, they are waiting for the DOT to come up with the guidelines for how those funds will be allocated,” Ravada said. “The numbers are subject to change.”
Van Milligen said he envisions the bill potentially funding several of Dubuque City Council’s key goals and priorities it set earlier this year. For example, the City Council listed the expansion of broadband internet as one of its top priorities, and the bill specifically diverts $65 billion to broadband infrastructure investment. The city had previously identified four out of 59 infrastructure projects as top picks for potential funding under the infrastructure bill, including a project to reconstruct large portions of 16th Street and Elm Street, along with constructing three roundabouts on 16th Street and a vehicular and pedestrian overpass on 14th Street. The other projects consist of reconstructing the corridor of West 17th and West Locust streets, improving a portion of Kaufmann Avenue and replacing 60-year-old pump and gate infrastructure near Kerper Boulevard.
Dubuque County Supervisor Anne McDonough said county officials are also hoping to take advantage of the bill’s broadband infrastructure funds.
“We have needs for expanded broadband throughout our county,” McDonough said. “That is an important potential funding source for us.”
Dubuque County Engineer Anthony Bardgett said he estimates the county regularly falls about $2 million short in funding all of the necessary repairs and improvements that need to be made to the county’s roads and bridges. The infrastructure bill will invest $110 billion specifically for roads, bridges and major infrastructure projects.
“We always have roads and bridges that need to be filled,” Bardgett said. “We don’t know yet what each county is going to get, but anything would definitely help.”
Jo Daviess County officials expressed optimism over the bill’s potential to improve traffic flow along U.S. 20. Don Hill, chair of the Jo Daviess County Board, said he doesn’t believe the infrastructure bill will fund the long-planned four-lane highway that will replace the mostly two-lane portion of U.S. 20 that runs through Jo Daviess County, but he does hope any funds spent in the county are used to construct more passing lanes along the highway.
“If we want to get more people and businesses out here, we need to improve our highway,” Hill said. “I don’t think we’ll get the four-lane highway, but the least we can do is get additional lanes where it might be needed.”
In Platteville, Wis., city officials have already planned ahead for whatever potential funding the city could receive from the infrastructure bill. Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel said the city has already outlined potential projects that could be funded through the federal bill, including several road replacements, expansion of the city’s transit system and repairing aging bridges.
“We should be replacing our roads on a 40-year replacement cycle,” Ruechel said. “We are at 100 for several of them, so this funding would be really helpful for us.”
Ravada said he estimates further details on how the infrastructure bill’s funds will be allocated will likely be disclosed by federal agencies in mid-December.