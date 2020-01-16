Dubuque County’s longtime county auditor will not run for re-election.
Democrat Denise Dolan, 65, issued a press release about the decision Wednesday morning. Her current term ends on Dec. 31.
She was appointed as county auditor in October 1987 and has been elected eight times since. Dolan noted that her 32 years in office make her the longest-serving female Dubuque County elected official ever.
“Local government is a citizen’s most important level of government,” she said in the release. “It affects them most directly. It has been an honor to serve Dubuque County’s residents for over 32 years. I’ve had the pleasure to meet and work with so many of them, some as election commissioner, many as they served their municipalities and townships, and those who needed assistance related to real estate or other issues.”
In her role, Dolan oversees 10 employees.
She highlighted some of the career milestones of which she was proud, including “the preparation and timely filing of 27 budgets, which the county had struggled with in prior years; 30 years of unqualified financial audits; and over 130 successful and fair elections.”
Her experience also includes being a longtime member of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors and serving as president in 1998; being a longtime member of Iowa State Association of Counties and serving as president in 2006; and being appointed by governors to serve on the County Finance Board Credit Union Review Board.
Dolan’s other honors include being installed in the Dubuque County Democratic Hall of Fame in 2009 and Dubuque County Firefighters Association Hall of Flame in 2014.