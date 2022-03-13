Mi-T-M Corp. announced the promotions of Cody Shepard to powder coat leadman and Blake Winner to hot water skid leadman.
It also announced that:
Jack Breitbach, Justin Gaul and Michael Hochstetler joined the fabrication division.
Pamela Swarts joined the purchasing division.
Jason Keane joined the IT division.
Jacob Busch, Nicholas Dempsey, Destiny Kotz, Ashtyn Miller, Scott Smith, Gavin Oleson and Kyle Leibold joined the production division.
Kunkel & Associates announced hiring:
Laura Schieltz, as a benefits marketing representative.
Molly Cosley, as a nurse case manager.
Gemma Still, as a commercial account service representative.
Luke LeMay, Max Brozovich, Mitch Ray, Weston Ehlers, Jonathan Tomasoski and Brett Davidson, as account executives on the transportation team.
Caitlin Ihm, as a client service representative.
Quinn Mettert, as a safety analyst.
Katie Williams, as an account manager.
It also announced the following promotions:
Chance Radabaugh, Matt Thole and Collin Etherton, to account executives.
Dawn Close, to senior administrative assistant.
Brad Burgmeier and Michael Foley, to vice presidents.
Ashley Noonan, to senior account manager.
Sarah Zeimet, to premier account manager.
Scott Busch, to sales facilitator.
Brooke O’Shea, to marketing manager.
Joining the Kunkel & Associates Executive Leadership Team were Heather Freiburger and Chad Grall.
It also announced the following awards:
Gary Kunkel has been named a 2021 Sentry Producer of Excellence.
Lauren Minert has been named a rising star for 2021.
Medical Associates announced that physician assistant Connor Golden joined its neurology department. He will treat health concerns involving the brain, spinal cord, nerves and diseases of the muscles. He will work closely with primary and specialty care providers to offer coordinated care for patients with movement disorders, dementia and neuropathies.
Attorney Darin S. Harmon, of Kintzinger, Harmon, Konrardy, has been admitted to the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers. The academy is limited to the top 250 trial attorneys in the State of Iowa, and membership is by invitation only.
The Marita Theisen Childcare Center announced the results of its board elections:
Julie Griep, of Northeast Iowa Community College, as president.
Rick Runde, of Archdiocese of Dubuque, as vice president.
Nicole Gantz, community leader and marketing consultant, as secretary.
Judy Wolf, formerly of John Deere Dubuque Works, as treasurer.
Brendan Quann, Terry Friedman, Mary Jo Kenneally, Kaylee Theisen, Dianne Roche and Nancy Kann as board members.
The center also announced that Dawn Harrison joined as the new child care director. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Olivet Nazarene University and a master’s in special education from University of Nevada-Las Vegas.