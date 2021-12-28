Area pharmacists in Iowa say impacts of two new laws this year that protect people who need insulin are hard to see, but that — in their first year — the laws are still valuable and could protect both them and their customers.
One of the new laws allows pharmacists to fill prescriptions for life-saving medicines such as insulin, epinephrine pens and inhalers in case of emergency, even if the patient has no refills left on his or her current prescription. The other capped patients’ monthly prescription bill for insulin at $100.
Chad Vaske, head pharmacist at Nightingale Drug in Guttenberg, Iowa, said that in practice, the emergency refill law has changed little about his business.
“I can’t remember a time when someone didn’t have a refill and so we did not fill their prescription,” he said. “We’ve never let anybody go without their insulin. I know my customers and know their physicians, so we can work something out through that relationship. But I get the law. And I’m sure if you go to certain places, that’s not the case.”
Charlie Hartig, vice president and general counsel for Hartig Drug, said that the reality of the pharmacy/patient relationship at Hartig stores is similar.
“I can’t say that we’ve seen any major shifts or changes in our practices because of it,” he said.
But, Hartig said the emergency refill law is good for protecting pharmacies.
“Those types of laws do give us more comfort though, that we’re not getting out over our skis in terms of any rules or regulations,” he said. “Patients’ insurance companies may argue that those are not available for refills, so we may end up having to eat some costs for providing that medication.”
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, managed the emergency refill bill in the 2021 legislative session. He said that he has spoken to a pharmacist in his district and heard similar reviews. But, he remains confident that the legislation will make real change.
“I hope it helps,” he said. “I think it can save lives.”
Regarding the $100 monthly cap, Vaske said he has also not personally heard patients respond. But, he said depending on someone’s insurance, it could be meaningful.
“It’s probably case-by-case,” he said. “If somebody’s insurance won’t cover or they have a high deductible, it could make a difference.”
Hartig did report that insulin purchases continue to grow every year.
“We continue to see insulin usage climb, as well as purchases,” he said. “Some of that is just the incidence of diabetes in our area. But with the last two years of COVID, I think there are a lot of people who have avoided preventative care that might have found diabetes, so there is likely more.”