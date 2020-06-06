PEOSTA, Iowa — After a divided decision to move forward with a space study at the city’s police station earlier this year, Peosta City Council members received the finalized results during a recent meeting.
The $545,616 project proposal completed by architecture and engineering firm IIW would move city offices into the police department’s current space and have an additional building added onto the back of the structure for the police department. But even with the extra space, the proposal would not allow a council chambers to be added.
“We are very grateful to have the information,” City Administrator Whitney Baethke said. “The No. 1 goal is to be careful with taxpayer dollars. This meets a lot of our needs, but it doesn’t meet all our needs because we can’t have a City Council chambers down there.”
Earlier this year, the City Council voted, 3-2, to move forward with the $3,000 study to see if the building someday could accommodate City Hall as well. Council Members John Kraft, Gerry Hess and Doug Hughes voted in favor of the move, while Kathy Orr and Karen Lyons opposed it.
After reviewing the finalized study, council members Kraft, Hughes and Hess still agree it was necessary to evaluate the city’s future options, while Orr and Lyons disagree.
“Now the study has come back and proven what some of us said from the beginning,” Orr said. “It would just be another huge expenditure. When they were looking at building the police department, they should have looked at another spot where they could combine the police department with City Hall, but that was an afterthought.”
Hess disagreed. He said completing the study gave the council insight into the possibility of utilizing the police station and revealed that it is not feasible.
“Having the study finalized shows that there isn’t an option to,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense to spend all that money and not be able to utilize it.”
The space study was first proposed last September, but did not pass after Orr, Lyons and then-Council Member Carla Reuter shot it down.
In November, Hughes bested Reuter and another challenger for the seat on the council, and in January he voted in favor of completing the study.
“The main reason I was all for it was because they need to do something,” Hughes said. “In my opinion, we need to look at it more and also look at other (options) to see where Peosta will be in the future.”
Lyons said at some point City Hall will need more space, but she does not believe the study found anything new.
“They probably do need more space in the future, but it did not change my mind,” she said.
In Kraft’s eyes, the study was just one piece of information the city will need to complete an even larger puzzle as it continues to grow and look at other City Hall options.
“I think it needed to be done to give us information,” he said. “Everybody knows that Peosta is going to grow and grow.”
What’s next is looking at other already existing buildings in the area, said Mayor Jim Merten. This study was just an option on the list the city can now check off as it continues to evaluate other scenarios for City Hall.
“We recognize the City Hall today is filling the need, but we are starting to see that is not our long-term solution,” he said. “The space study was the first of the options we are considering. We need to keep looking.”